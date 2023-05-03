Newsletter: The surge of Chinese tourists during the “May Day” holiday revives Thailand’s tourism industry_International News_News Center_Shenyang.com

Xinhua News Agency, Bangkok, May 2nd Newsletter: The surge of Chinese tourists during the “May 1st” holiday has revitalized Thailand’s tourism industry

Xinhua News Agency reporter Song Yuren Qian

At eight or nine o’clock in the morning, Suchai neatly arranged beach chairs on the beach, ready to welcome tourists from all over the world for a new day, so that they can comfortably enjoy the sunshine and sandy beaches of Pattaya, Thailand.

Suchai, who has worked in this beach chair shop for nearly ten years, picked the freshest coconuts for customers, and told Xinhua that before the epidemic, Chinese tourists were frequent visitors here, and when the business was good, it could receive hundreds of Chinese a day.

During the epidemic, Pattaya Beach was once closed, and their business was also hit hard. However, what makes Su Chai happy is that starting from this year, especially this “May 1st” holiday, this beach has become lively again.

According to data from the Thai think tank Kaitai Research Center, as of late April, the country has received more than 737,000 Chinese tourists this year, a surge of about 30 times compared to the same period in 2022.

During the “May 1st” holiday, the frequency of hearing Mandarin in well-known scenic spots such as the Grand Palace and King Arun Temple will make people mistakenly think that they have returned to China. On social media, the younger generation in China are talking about travel strategies in Thailand, and they are familiar with online celebrities.

Wu Mingpeng, vice chairman of the Thailand-China Tourism Chamber of Commerce, who has been engaged in the tourism industry for more than 30 years, has been paying close attention to the dynamics of Chinese tourists after the epidemic. He said that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand every day is currently around 10,000, which has basically recovered to one-third of the level before the epidemic.

For the return of a large number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s tourism industry has long been gearing up. Wu Mingpeng said: “To meet May Day, local travel agencies have made sufficient preparations in advance and can receive a large number of tourists from China.”

Not only that, the remaining Chinese holidays this year have also been included in the plan by Thai tourism operators. Marisa, chairman of the Thai Hotel Association, optimistically estimates that with the increase in flights between Thailand and China during the summer vacation, and Chinese public holidays such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day in the second half of this year, they expect the number of tourists from China to return to pre-epidemic levels this year. Liucheng.

Marisa said that the Thailand National Tourism Administration held several roadshows in major cities in China this year, and members of the hotel association enthusiastically signed up to try their best to win China, a “big customer”. The association also holds seminars to introduce the Chinese market to members and help them gain a deep understanding of the habits and preferences of Chinese guests.

According to Kevalin, assistant director of the Kaitai Research Center, Thai tourism operators have noticed changes in Chinese tourist groups and preferences after the epidemic. Young tourists and “mini” group tours are gradually becoming the mainstream. Compared with traditional attractions, they are more inclined to “check in” local Internet celebrity food and specialty stores, and go sightseeing in “niche” destinations.

Marisa said the trend coincided with a transformation plan for Thailand’s tourism industry. Each province in Thailand has its own tourism characteristics. They hope that in the future, Chinese tourists will not only visit popular big cities, but also go to emerging tourist areas to experience more and discover different scenery of Thailand.