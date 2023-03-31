Home News Newspaper: Plans to replace state benefits are met with criticism
Newspaper: Plans to replace state benefits are met with criticism

Berlin (epd). According to a newspaper report, the previous plans of the traffic light coalition to replace state payments to the churches have been met with criticism in the countries concerned. All 14 affected federal states agree that there is “no blessing” in the current project to replace state services, said the head of the Lower Saxony State Chancellery, Jörg Mielke (SPD), the “Welt” (Friday, Online).

Accordingly, the federal states reject a possible one-off payment in the amount of a multiple of an annual amount. “On the one hand, a replacement of 17 or 18 times the annual amounts would not be financeable as installment payments,” said Mielke. On the other hand, the federal states could have no interest in “burdening the tried and tested good relationship with the churches with financial discussions”. Lower Saxony is currently chairing the Prime Ministers’ Conference.

State payments are to be distinguished from the church tax and currently amount to around half a billion euros per year to the Protestant and Catholic Church. The Basic Law contains an obligation taken from the Weimar Reich Constitution to replace state services. The SPD, Greens and FDP agreed on this project for the first time in their coalition agreement.

The federal government is responsible for the legal framework in the transfer issue. The countries that make the payments and are the counterparts of the churches in the relevant state treaties would have to conduct the negotiations on the specific amount of the transfer fee. A draft law by the former opposition factions of the Greens, FDP and Left to replace state benefits from the previous federal election period had called a replacement factor of 18.6 times the annual sum. However, this factor is controversial.

