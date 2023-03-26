▲ Lim Ji-yeon. (Source = JTBC ‘News Room’ capture)

Actress Lim Ji-yeon showed a special affection for acting.

In JTBC’s ‘News Room’, which aired on the 26th, Lim Ji-yeon, who is enjoying global popularity with Netflix’s ‘The Glory’, appeared and had a sincere interview.

On this day, Lim Ji-yeon said, “I always wanted to challenge the villain. But the opportunity never came. I read ‘The Glory’ and the script was so much fun,” he said. “I’m afraid, but once I muster up the courage to try and do well in a villain role that has already been made attractive, the greed outweighed the burden.”

Next, Lim Ji-yeon said, “My experience is not long, but I have always been desperate for more than 10 years of acting.” “I was really scolded in my 20s. Why couldn’t I be born, why didn’t I have anything, and the little by little feeling of entitlement made me work harder, be more persistent, study more and work harder.”

He said, “Even if I don’t know something and frustration comes, I always thought that I wanted to act, and I didn’t want to let go.” Even if I couldn’t do it, it was impossible that I couldn’t do it because of my lack of effort.”

Lim Ji-yeon said, “My mother also said in an interview with me, ‘But I didn’t give up. She said that she was moved when she said, “I never thought about quitting acting.”

Lastly, Lim Ji-yeon said, “You are an actor with various colors, an actor who suits this kind of clothes and that kind of clothes. You are an actor who works hard from one to ten even in the smallest things. You are an actor who loves acting. I want you to know,” she said, “I will become an actor who works hard as I have always done with other roles in other works.”

Meanwhile, Lim Ji-yeon has confirmed and is preparing for SBS’ ‘National Death Penalty Vote’ and tvN’s ‘House with a Courtyard’ as her next works after Netflix’s ‘The Glory’.