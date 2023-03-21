Home News Nexa Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F For The Fiscal Year Ended 2022 and Publication of Mining Report Seite 1
LUXEMBOURG, / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NEXA) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities …

LUXEMBOURG, / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NEXA) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov/edgar) and on SEDAR in Canada (www.sedar.com).

The annual report on Form 20-F is also available on Nexa’s Investor Relations website accessible at: https://ir.nexaresources.com. The Company’s shareholders may receive a hard copy of Nexa’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

