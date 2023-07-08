Next authorization of passage on 12th street and future traffic restrictions

The transformation of the Campo Serrano Avenue in Santa Marta it continues to advance at a good pace, with important developments on the horizon.

According to information provided by a source close to the works, In the next few days, the authorization of the passage on Calle 12 is expected.. However, once the work is inaugurated, Only the transit of taxis and public transport buses will be allowed on this road.

At present, the work of the 5th race is at a 90% progress, covering from the avenue of the Railroad to 11th Street. In addition, the construction of the vehicular road up to 19th Street has been completed and the foundation works of the public space between 12th and 14th streets are underway.

At the same time, the construction of the pavement between the streets is being carried out 19 y 20as well as the installation of wet networks between the streets 20 y 21. Likewise, the demolition of the pavement between streets 21 and 22 has begun, as part of the advances in the infrastructure of the avenue.

The transformation of Avenida Campo Serrano will not only improve mobility in the sector, but will also will promote the economic and tourist development of the commercial lung of the city. The vision of turning it into a cultural square during the weekends will make the space more dynamic and offer new opportunities for leisure and culture.