Next generation tournament: 2AFOOT throws the dice for the second edition

The Association of Football Academies of Togo, 2AFoot hosted a press conference on June 14, 2023 at its headquarters in Lomé. An opportunity for the leaders of this association to lift the veil on the second edition of the next generation tournament which will start in July. Reserved for U15 and U17, this competition will bring together the member academies of 2AFoot.

Under the sponsorship of the former captain of the hawks, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, 2AFoot officially launched this Wednesday at its headquarters the second edition of the tournament for the next generation. This year’s competition will be played in several phases. The first phase called regional will be played in all regions or called the regional offices of 2AFoot. And then the champions of each region will probably regroup in Kara in August for the national phase. After this national phase, the best U15 and U17 players will be gathered at the Swallows Academy for a football camp under the supervision of several 2AFoot coaches and also with the support of Emmanuel Adebayor. At the end of this new stage, the best will receive a Sport and study training scholarship. And it is with an innovation that this edition will take place, as explained to us here by Florent Hégra Kataka, president of 2AFoot “the next generation tournament organized by 2AFoot will have As an innovation that we place this competition under the sponsorship of Shéyi Adebayor who has accepted to lend us his name above all has accepted to support a grassroots football development project. And also in favor of the desire to give these young people the chance to identify with him as a model, but beyond that, why not dream of having a career as great as him?“said the general administrator of Swallows.

To solve the problem of cheating on the age of players, the members of 2Afoot have introduced a system similar to FIFA connect called 2AFoot league. This system makes it possible to register the member offices of the association as well as the academies and their players.