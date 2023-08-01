NEXT LEVEL campaign weeks from Carado

Carado offers durable and well thought-out motorhomes and camper vans with the best price-performance ratio in the entry segment. The vehicles convince with solid functionality, high quality “Made in Germany” and a modern design with clever details. They are characterized equally by maximum reliability and safety as well as comfort.

The highlights of the NEXT LEVEL from Carado

More storage space – more vacation: Thanks to a new shape and clever furniture construction, the storage cupboards have around 25 percent more volume.

More visibility – more security: With the new rear light and optional bridge light, safety is the top priority on every journey.

New interior design: With new decors and fabrics, Carado is going one step further in terms of design. The material is extra robust, UV-resistant and colorfast and therefore particularly durable.

Greatest possible comfort: The new vanity lets the bathroom shine in new splendor. With easy-care surfaces and improved storage and storage options, the bathroom becomes a space miracle and a place of well-being.

“The further developments of our vehicles are largely based on the experiences and wishes of our customers,” says Carado Managing Director Julian Manz. “Making you the focus of our NEXT LEVEL is entirely in line with our corporate philosophy. Together with new safety technology and customization options through special equipment, we can take a valuable and, above all, sensible step forward – and offer our customers a place to feel good, with which they can visit their favorite places.”

Carado action weeks

The Carado Action Weeks will take place from July 15 to September 30, 2023. Anyone who buys a mobile home during this period has the opportunity for various advantages.

All information about the campaign weeks is available carado.com/aktionswochen.

