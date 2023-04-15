Next Monday meeting between authorities and indigenous community

After the VII Regional Indigenous Congress of Risaralda-CRIR was held in the municipality of Pueblo Rico on April 1, Alberto Wazorna, indigenous leader of the Great Emberá Chamí Unified Reservation of Mistrató, stated that at the meeting the community established the indigenous educational emergency in Risaralda. They analyzed the education situation and imposed a crisis in educational law for the defense of children and young people, also because of “the terrible condition of the infrastructure,” he said.

As there is no guarantee of educational service that provides a good educational quality and with dignity, as of April 10 the indigenous community ordered the emergency, more than 4,500 children will not receive classes.

In an interview, Wazorna assures that the decision is indefinite in Risaralda because yesterday at a meeting in the city, they did not reach any agreement, he says that it was thanks to the fact that the required institutions were not present.

“We again schedule a meeting next Monday the 17th in Pereira where the Ministry of National Education, the Indigenous Organization of Colombia ONIC and the Secretary of Departmental Education and the Governor of Risaralda, the Comptroller, the Ombudsman and the Attorney General must be present. The mayors must be where there is a presence of indigenous people, for us to have guarantees, the political agreements for education with the National Government will begin”.

“If we see that on Monday we do not advance, we will lift the educational emergency and we will go out to a great mobilization for the rights of children, because they must have an adequate infrastructure like any Colombian child”, highlights the leader.

Petitions

Construction of schools, repair and restoration, endowments, construction of housing for teachers, aqueduct, school restaurants, ethnic university in Mistrató, internet connectivity in all schools, support for the implementation of the PEC Community Educational Project. Linking teachers who are provisional, the PAE must be with a differential focus on indigenous territories.

Construction of multiple courts, non-application of decree 320 in indigenous territory; Each teacher must have 15 students.