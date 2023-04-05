Home News Nexton Bio Appoints Dr. Jonathan Hull, a graduate of Yale University, as the new CEO of Rosvivo
Nexton Bio Appoints Dr. Jonathan Hull, a graduate of Yale University, as the new CEO of Rosvivo

Nexton Bio announced on the 5th that it has appointed Dr. Jonathan F. Hull, Ph.D., as the new CEO of its subsidiary, RosVivo Therapeutics, Inc.

CEO Hull obtained his master’s and doctoral degrees in chemistry from Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

CEO Hull has accumulated more than 10 years of work experience in the field of cutting-edge new technologies, including bio, starting as a fellow at the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in New York, supported by the US Department of Energy, to the chief operating officer (COO) of a venture.

InterHealth, which served as the head of the marketing division, was successfully acquired by Lonza, a global CMO company, for $300 million under the leadership of CEO Hull. A venture company co-founded in 2016 was also sold in 2022.

Nexton Bio and Rosvivo highly evaluated CEO Hull’s strategic planning for companies (B2B) and his ability to increase corporate value in this appointment.

An official from Nexton Bio said, “With the new CEO, who has various experiences ranging from technology-based knowledge to business operation and marketing, investment attraction and sale, ongoing microribonucleic acid (miRNA)-based treatment development and collaboration with global bio companies. We expect it to accelerate,” he said.

