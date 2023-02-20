The Brazilian attacker is questioned about his ups and downs in his performance and his noisy parties.

Paris Saint Germain tries to get out of its crisis in tomorrow’s league match against Lille, with its Brazilian star Neymar again in the eye of the hurricane for his lifestyle.

The Parisian club has chained three consecutive defeats (league, elimination from the Cup and in the Champions League), something never seen since November 2011, very shortly after the arrival of the current Qatari owners.

If another two league defeats are added, PSG has lost five games in just over a month, without the remodeling of the dressing room last summer seeming to have worked and with the coach Christophe Galtier, also arrived in the preseason, already questioned.

The last defeat has been the most significant, last Tuesday against Bayern Munich 0-1, which also puts PSG’s true objective, the Champions League, in serious danger, since not winning the weak French league seems beyond doubt.

After that defeat, Kylian Mbappé urged his teammates to apply themselves to lift the round of 16 tie in Germany. “Above all, our players need to be in good health. Everyone must eat well, sleep well and prepare to the fullest,” said the French star.

But just the next day Neymar gave the note when photos appeared of him at a poker tournament – a commitment he had for some time – and having a hamburger at a fast food chain for dinner.

“I told him what I thought,” Galtier told the press, who still acknowledged that the player has the right to use his free time as he wishes.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian’s performance, full of ups and downs, has again generated criticism, especially in the last two months, overshadowed by a world champion Messi and an omnipresent Mbappé.

The player’s entourage has leaked to the French press that Neymar has had a hard time recovering from an injury sustained to his right ankle during the World Cup in Qatar (a lateral ligament contusion and bone edema).

As strong as the criticism of his game and his lifestyle may be, Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2027 and his stratospheric salary and his age, 31, make it highly unlikely that any other team would want to sign him, so the Parisians and the Brazilian star seem destined to continue together.

In the last winter market there was information about a possible interest from English Chelsea, but finally the London club focused on signing young talent, especially with the Argentine Enzo Fernández and the Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk.

After the market closed, Ney’s lifestyle and partying continue to make headlines in France. L’Equipe publishes this Saturday a report with testimonies from the Brazilian player’s neighbors in Bougival, a wealthy town of 8,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Paris.

“This person has no respect. The fact that it is Neymar does not excuse him. Some of his parties have lasted 48 hours », complains a resident of the town.

The latest example was the celebration of the player’s last birthday, on February 5, with music in the open air until midnight on the 5,000-square-meter land that his mansion has.

The mayor himself, Luc Watelle, confessed “impotent” in the pages of Le Parisien for the frequent and noisy parties of the Brazilian.

Other neighbors feel less bothered. «You hear screams of girls and roars of engines, but it is acceptable. It happens once a month at the most”, points out another inhabitant.

EFE

