Neymar and his girlfriend will be parents of a “menina”

Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced that they are going to be parents.

A girl already steals the heart of Neymar. The Brazilian soccer player and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardiwho has five months pregnantrevealed the news in a lavish meeting organized in the mansion of the Brazilian international on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The couple revealed the sex of the baby in a video posted on social networks in which they showed all the preparations for the “revelation tea” and details of the couple such as the fact that Neymar wore a pink stocking and a blue one for give atmosphere to the celebration in the midst of expectation.

The peak moment is observed when 11-year-old Davi Luca, the son of his first marriage and until now the striker’s only heir, presses a button that activates the output of pink smoke, revealing that it is a girl.

“We were so looking forward to this moment… We can’t wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!”wrote the Brazilian influencer in a message that accompanies the video.

In the pictures, the couple looks happy and in love. Leaving behind the rumors of crisis due to the infidelity of the footballer, who just a few days ago publicly apologized to what will be the mother of his daughter. EFE

