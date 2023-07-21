Neymar, with Lee Kang-in… ‘PSG Remain Declaration’

▲ (Newsis)

Brazilian soccer star Neymar has put an end to transfer rumors by expressing his intention to remain in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a French professional football club. Neymar will team up with Lee Kang-in, the national team player, for the new season.

In an interview with a YouTube channel in Brazil on the 20th, Neymar said, “I have signed a contract with PSG, and there have been no other recruitment offers.”

After finishing the 2022-2023 season, there were reports that Neymar would leave for the Saudi Arabia League for a large sum, but he chose to stay.

Neymar, who injured his right ankle in the process of landing after a competition during a French Ligue 1 regular league home game against Lille in February, successfully completed surgery and devoted himself to rehabilitation, and is now joining the team training. On the 11th, in the pre-season training photos posted on the club’s homepage, a scene of stretching was captured while sitting side by side with Lee Kang-in. Neymar, who mainly plays in the second line, is expected to work with Lee Kang-in on the ground.

Neymar also has a relationship with newly appointed coach Luis Enrique.

From 2014 to 2017, coach Enrique directed Barcelona, ​​a famous Spanish football club, and set the ‘MSN’ line leading to Messi-Neymar-Luis Suarez (Gremiu) as the vanguard. Since the 2014-2015 season, the first season of operation, MSN Line has scored 122 goals and led Barcelona to a treble (three crowns).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

