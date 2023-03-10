the brazilian striker Neymar, The 31-year-old underwent surgery this Friday in Qatar for a ligament injury in his right ankle, an intervention that “developed very well,” announced his club, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The surgery took place at the ASPETR clinic in Doha and was carried out by three doctors, one of them Rodrigo Lasmar, of the Brazilian national team, detailed the PSG it’s a statement.

“From now on, the player will maintain a rest and care protocol”, add the short note. By announcing that Neymar He had to undergo surgery, last Monday, the PSG He has already advanced that his Brazilian star would have to be out between three and four months, with which he will miss the remainder of the season.

The most expensive player in history suffered a severe sprain in his right ankle (a joint that has been injured repeatedly during his career) during a league match on February 20 against Lille.

Subsequent medical tests showed that Neymar He suffered damage to his ligaments, which finally forced him to go through the operating room again.

Last November, the player suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle with a small bone edema during the match Brazil-Serbia of the World Cup in Qatar, which left him out for the two games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Neymar’s PSG wants to buy the Stade de France



He Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wants to buy the stadium of francevalued at about 600 million euros, to move to a place bigger and more modern than the Princes Parkindicates this Friday the newspaper L’Équipe.

The club, owned by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, intends to participate in the tender for the exploitation of the venue, raised for the 1998 World Cup, after the current exploitation contract ends in July 2025.

According to the newspaper, the Qatari owners of the PSG They maintain their idea of ​​having a stadium with a greater capacity, with up to 80,000 seats, compared to the 47,000 in the Parque de los Príncipes, which the fans now fill almost every game.

The French State, owner of the stadium of francedoes not oppose its sale, while the PSG fails to get the City of Paris, owner of the Princes Parksell their current headquarters.