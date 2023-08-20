Home » Neymar’s start with Al-Hilal is delayed due to a slight injury
Al-Hilal coach Georgy Jesus said that the newcomer, Neymar, suffers from a slight injury and needs a rehabilitation period that may last up to a month before starting his career with the Saudi team.

The Brazil captain enjoyed a huge presentation ceremony at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, in the presence of 60,000 spectators, before a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayhaa in the Professional League today, Saturday.

Neymar joined from Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, amid speculation that the value of the deal amounts to 160 million euros, and Al-Hilal is awaiting his participation as soon as possible to solve his offensive problems.

Al-Hilal also announced its contract with Serbian striker Aleksandr Mitrović, the top scorer for Fulham, after he stumbled against Al-Fayha in the second round of the league.

“We are working to increase scoring solutions, and we will seek to benefit from Neymar’s services as soon as possible,” Jesus told reporters after the meeting.

He added, “Neymar is an innovative and creative player, and he will add to the club and the Saudi League, but he is suffering from a slight injury now, and I do not know the exact date of his return.”

“Maybe he will be ready in mid-September. I do not know how the Brazilian national team called him when he was not ready.”

Local media have speculated that Neymar, who has been called up to Brazil’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers, will miss the derby against champions Al Ittihad on September 1.

After losing the league title and the AFC Champions League final, Al Hilal strengthened its ranks with international deals this summer.

The Saudi club giants included midfielders Robin Neves and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, defender Kalidou Coulibaly, goalkeeper Yassin Bono and winger Malcom, along with Neymar and Mitrovic.

