The NFL star Tom Brady, 45, announced this Wednesday that he is retiring after a long and successful career in American football in which he managed to win the Super Bowl seven times, the last time in 2021.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, forever,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said in a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Considered the best player of all time in American football, Brady had announced in February 2022 that he was retiring from this sport, a decision he retracted a month and a half later.

Developing…