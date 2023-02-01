Home News NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement
News

NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement

by admin
NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement

The NFL star Tom Brady, 45, announced this Wednesday that he is retiring after a long and successful career in American football in which he managed to win the Super Bowl seven times, the last time in 2021.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, forever,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said in a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Considered the best player of all time in American football, Brady had announced in February 2022 that he was retiring from this sport, a decision he retracted a month and a half later.

Developing…

See also  Three years in prison for the 17-year-old hacker who hacked Obama's Twitter account and other VIPs

You may also like

Guarantee the “real gold and silver” of enterprise...

see when and where to see it

Nantong Changbei community launched the activity of “making...

Splicing began for the delivery of the Matecaña

“We have collected 44 thousand tons of solid...

During the second collective study of the Political...

“We are going to take over the roads...

Xi Jinping emphasized accelerating the construction of a...

Government would legalize coca mini-crops of small farmers

Casting 480p screen and banning HDMI is not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy