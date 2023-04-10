Home News NFT Tickets Are the Future of Events From CoinTelegraph
NFT Tickets Are the Future of Events From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters NFT tickets are the future of events

It’s been years since tickets for events – from concerts to exhibitions – necessarily had to be printed on paper. The end of physical tickets has arrived with digitization and smartphones, but the news is not finished: the world of live events is now rocked by the arrival of NFTs.

That of Ticketing non fungibile it is a reality to be discovered and, although it enjoys less notoriety than the most widespread tokens – from generative avatars to digital art – it is a very promising application.

First introduced to the market with Bored Apes, a collection of non-fungible tokens built on the blockchain, tokenized concert and festival passes have long remained underdeveloped in the NFT market. Now, however, they seem to have acquired new life.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

