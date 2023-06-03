NGG wants to improve protection for employees in the Wesel district

district of Wesel.

In times of crisis, employees are not adequately protected, especially in the catering industry. The NGG union wants to change that.

More protection for employees in the Wesel district in times of crisis: The Food, Enjoyment and Restaurant Union (NGG) has called for better financial security for employees whose business has to go on short-time work for economic reasons. Those who can no longer work full-time and are on short-time work must, according to the NGG North Rhine, at least get an income at the minimum wage level.

“A minimum short-time allowance is intended to prevent people affected by short-time work from slipping into poverty,” says Karim Peters from the NGG region of North Rhine. That is exactly what happened to many people during the corona pandemic, according to the NGG managing director.

“In the Wesel district, too, the pandemic gave many employees – especially in the catering trade – a significantly smaller wallet through short-time work instead of the regular income from the job,” says Peters. “Especially for those who are already paid low wages and otherwise only just make ends meet with their income, the lower short-time work allowance was not enough at all. The financial situation was dramatic for many employees.” In order to prevent this in the future, a stop line is urgently needed for short-time work benefits.

The minimum short-time allowance was also a topic at the trade union day of the NGG North Rhine-Westphalia. “The ‘Summit for Nutrition and Work’ will also provide important impetus for employees in the hospitality industry, in bakeries and butcher shops and in the food industry in the district of Wesel,” Karim Peters expects. It is about good working conditions for people in the local catering and nutritional sectors.













