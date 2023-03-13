The NGO Prisoners Defenders (PD) denounced this Monday that until the end of February, there were 1,066 political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in Cuba, of whom 34 are under 18 years of age.

In its usual monthly count, the organization, based in Madrid, affirmed that all the prisoners that appear on its list have been tortured and that this was demonstrated by the detailed study of 101 random cases denounced by Prisoners Defenders before the Committee Against Torture of the United Nations (CAT).

According to PD, of the 34 political prisoners under 18 -the minimum criminal age in Cuba is 16- half (17) are being prosecuted or have been convicted of the crime of sedition. The average sentence for those convicted who are in that age range is 5 years in prison.

“Of our current list, 210 protesters have been charged with sedition and at least 208 have already been sentenced to an average of 10 years in prison each,” the organization added.

PD considered that in all these processes there have been no guarantees for the detainees.

Among the procedural failures and human rights violations that the NGO identifies in these processes, the absence of judicial protection for the precautionary deprivation of liberty, the non-existence of independent defense lawyers and accusations that, without exception, are only supported by witnesses dependent on the Communist Party of Cuba.

