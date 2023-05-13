NGOs fear guarantees of electronic voting

Several Non-Governmental Organizations in El Salvador expressed their fears about the existing delays in the preparation and implementation of the mechanisms to carry out electronic voting during the 2024 elections.

Both Transparency, Social Comptrollership and Open Data (Tracoda), the Center for Legal and Anti-Corruption Advice (Alac) of the National Foundation for Development (Funde), and Acción Ciudadana expressed their concern that the electronic voting system by 2024 must ensure its efficient and effective implementation.

The organizations fear that the delay in contracting the electronic voting system will affect its execution.

The president of Tracoda, Luis V. Villaherrera, explained that a deadline for testing the system was established in the electoral calendar and mentioned that it is worrisome because promises were made to have a safe and transparent system and mechanisms.

For his part, the coordinator of Alac-Funde, Wilson Sandoval, maintained that the delay and the possibility that companies could withdraw “is a scenario that the Legislative Assembly was warned about” for implementing the modalities so quickly.

He pointed out that there is an alarm that things “cannot go well” and that those who do not vote may not want to be affected.

In turn, the executive director of Acción Ciudadana, Eduardo Escobar, asserted that the causes of the delay should be investigated, which he possibly believes to be two: disagreement of the magistrates about applicant companies or interests involved that are “affecting the vote.”

There is no shortage of alerts that through electronic voting, which would add up to more than half a million people, a monumental fraud can be produced to alter the result of the February 2024 elections.

Contrary to the face-to-face vote in the country that will take place on February 4, the electronic one starts on January 4, 2024.