Home News NGOs, from fines to kidnappings: all power to the prefects
News

NGOs, from fines to kidnappings: all power to the prefects

by admin
NGOs, from fines to kidnappings: all power to the prefects

Roma – Bypassing the filter of the judiciary (with all the guarantees that this entails for the suspects) and returning the only effective weapon to stop the NGOs in the hands of the government (through the prefects): the seizure of ships. This is the return from the penal profile to the administrative one, the heart of the provision for the study of the legislative offices of the Interior Ministry that the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi intends to bring it to the consideration of the Council of Ministers in one of the next sessions.

Times

See also  Mexico: referendum to revoke the president, seats open

You may also like

Superbonus, 110% remains for those who start work...

Let the party emblem light up around the...

Chen Ailin presided over the epidemic prevention and...

Covid in Fvg: 160 new infections and one...

When Chen Miner investigated and inspected the epidemic...

Linguistic minorities: the Cimbri win their battle after...

Beijing: Do a good job in epidemic prevention...

Pensions, incentives are being studied for those who...

The province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

Hannah, head of the medical team of Sos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy