Roma – Bypassing the filter of the judiciary (with all the guarantees that this entails for the suspects) and returning the only effective weapon to stop the NGOs in the hands of the government (through the prefects): the seizure of ships. This is the return from the penal profile to the administrative one, the heart of the provision for the study of the legislative offices of the Interior Ministry that the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi intends to bring it to the consideration of the Council of Ministers in one of the next sessions.

