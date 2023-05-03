NH 證 “Inox Advanced Materials positively entering the lithium hydroxide business” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Gyeong-taek = NH Investment & Securities analyzed on the 4th that entering into the new lithium hydroxide business for Innox Advanced Materials would have a positive effect on corporate growth. No rating or target price was provided.

Lee Kyu-ha, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, said, “Inox Advanced Materials made official its entry into the new lithium hydroxide business through a company briefing the day before. “he said.

As the business materializes in the future, it is predicted that the value of secondary battery materials will be reflected in the stock price.

Researcher Lee said, “Inox Advanced Materials is expected to carry out a business that converts low-purity lithium carbonate into lithium hydroxide, pulverizes it, and supplies it to domestic customers.” A subsidiary of M is running the business, and a significant part of it is procured from Chinese companies.”

However, in the mid- to long-term, domestic cell makers’ demand for lithium hydroxide is bound to continue to grow. As there is a possibility that imports from Chinese companies may be restricted in the future due to issues such as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), stably procuring lithium hydroxide from domestic companies has become an important task for cell makers. In this process, it is estimated that a major domestic cell company first proposed strategic cooperation to Innox Advanced Materials and guaranteed the quantity of unit 1 (20,000 tons per year).

“Even with a conservative assumption ($33,000 per ton), Innox Advanced Materials will secure a new sales source of about 1.6 trillion won per year by 2030 through the new lithium hydroxide business, even though the price of lithium has been greatly adjusted from the peak,” he said. “If performance is visible in the mid- to long-term, the value of the company will be able to grow rapidly,” he predicted.

