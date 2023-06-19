Home » NH Investment & Securities “NCsoft, TL beta test sluggish… target price ↓” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Eun-bi = NH Investment & Securities said on the 20th about NCsoft, “The sluggishness as a result of Tron & Liberty (TL)’s closed pilot test (CBT) caused a stock price adjustment.” Rather, it is expected to see a rebound.” We maintain our Buy rating, but lower our target price to Rs.

Ahn Jae-min, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, said, “NCsoft has lowered the related performance estimates by reflecting the poor evaluation of the domestic beta test for TL.” The schedule for the new work has been postponed,” he said.

Researcher Ahn said, “However, the company’s plan to release within the year by correcting the negative factors mentioned in this test as much as possible, such as the sense of impact of battle, the inconvenience of executing quests, and the boredom of early battles, remains unchanged as of now.” has fallen by about 23%, and we believe that the negative evaluation of CBT has already been reflected in the stock price to some extent.”

He explained, “If we fail to meet gamers’ expectations this time around, valuation derating (price-to-earnings ratio decline) may occur, but we are not assuming the worst-case scenario at this point.”

“Due to the aging of existing games, NCsoft’s performance this year is inevitable,” he said. is estimated to increase by 79.1% to 436.4 billion won.”

