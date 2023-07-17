Nhi-Mu Teatro Aéreo invites you to fly with #Culturaerea

The experience will take place on July 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Alternative Shed of Nhi-Mu (May 25, 1087 c/ Brasil, Asunción) with free access, prior registration at https://forms.gle/36YzLYgcrtWrgu7n9. The event is held within the framework of the Puntos de Cultura program of the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC).

#Culturing is a project started by Nhi-Mu in 2018. It consists of open days for people to access to try the theatrical and circus aerial technique, from the playful.

It consists of opening the doors of the space with the intention of giving people contact with the elements of aerial theater, the acrobatic canvas, the lyre and the trapeze.

The much-needed physical exercise, mental stimulation, social coexistence and artistic sensitivity are combined, but from the game. The activities take place in a place free of violence, where respect, tolerance and encounter predominate.

Attendees will be able to go through acrobatic cloth, trapeze, rope with harnesses, acrobatic floor exercises, warm-up, ABC exercises and dynamic games in the air. All this, with the accompaniment of artists / instructors.

In this way they will be able to experience -in a safe and fun environment- the adrenaline of the flight.

