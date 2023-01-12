[The Epoch Times, January 12, 2023]On January 11, Nian Guangjiu, a well-known Chinese private entrepreneur and founder of “Fool’s Guazi”, died. Nian Guangjiu was persecuted by the CCP before his death, but later he said he would go with the CCP.

On the 12th, “Dawan News” reported that it was learned from Nian Guangjiu’s relatives that Nian Guangjiu, a famous private entrepreneur and founder of “Fool’s Sunflower Seeds”, died in Wuhu at 2 pm on the 11th due to illness. age. A farewell ceremony for his body will be held at Huiran Garden at 10 am on the 15th.

At present, the epidemic is raging in mainland China, and a large number of people have died in various places. Most of the dead were members of the CCP or personnel on the CCP platform.

Nian Guangjiu once served as the general counsel of the Nut Professional Committee of the Food Industry Association of the Communist Party of China. According to his obituary, Nian Guangjiu has been engaged in the melon seed business all his life and is famous for selling “fool melon seeds”. During the CCP’s “reform and opening up”, Nian Guangjiu was even mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping. He was called the symbolic figure of the CCP’s economic system reform and the “No. 1 merchant in China” after the CCP usurped power.

“Daily Economic News” reported on the 12th that in October 2018, in the list of the 100 outstanding private entrepreneurs in the 40 years of the reform and opening up of the Communist Party of China, Nian Guangjiu, Ma Yun, Liu Chuanzhi and others were listed as the most outstanding figures in the 40 years of the private economy.

The “Economic Observer” reported on the 12th that Nian Guangjiu once said “to follow the Communist Party” and so on.

However, in 1963, Nian Guangjiu was convicted of “speculation” by the CCP for selling chestnuts, and was imprisoned for a year; He was imprisoned again for more than 20 days.

