[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 12, 2023]Nian Guangjiu, the founder of “Fool’s Sunflower Seeds”, died of illness in Wuhu on January 11. Nian Guangjiu is known as “China‘s No. 1 Merchant”. He is a symbolic figure of the CCP’s economic system reform and was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping.

According to a report by Dawan News on January 12, Nian Guangjiu, a well-known private entrepreneur in China and the founder of “Fool Guazi”, died in Wuhu at 14:00 on January 11, 2023, at the age of 84.

At the moment when the CCP virus (coronavirus, COVID-19) outbreak is breaking out across China, retired senior CCP officials and experts from all walks of life have died intensively. Most of them are members of the CCP or followers of the CCP. However, in the obituaries, it is rarely mentioned that it is related to the epidemic, and most of them only indicate that “treatment due to illness is ineffective.”

Nian Guangjiu used to be the general counsel of the Nut Professional Committee of the China Food Industry Association. In October 2018, he was recommended by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce as one of the 100 outstanding private entrepreneurs who promoted the 40 years of reform and opening up.

According to reports, Nian Guangjiu was born on January 17, 1940, from Huaiyuan, Anhui, Manchu. Nian Guangjiu’s family was poor in his early years, and since he was 9 years old, he and his parents have made a living by setting up stalls. In 1963, he was sentenced by the Chinese Communist Party to “speculation crime” for selling fish, and he was imprisoned for one year and five months.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Nian Guangjiu was famous for producing and selling “fool melon seeds” in Wuhu City. He was even mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping, then the top leader of the CCP, and became a symbol of the CCP’s economic system reform.

