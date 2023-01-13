Home News Nian Guangjiu, the founder of “Fool Melon Seeds”, died of illness and was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping | Chinese Communist Party Virus | New Crown Virus
News

Nian Guangjiu, the founder of “Fool Melon Seeds”, died of illness and was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping | Chinese Communist Party Virus | New Crown Virus

by admin
Nian Guangjiu, the founder of “Fool Melon Seeds”, died of illness and was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping | Chinese Communist Party Virus | New Crown Virus

Beijing time:2023-01-12 05:02

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 12, 2023]Nian Guangjiu, the founder of “Fool’s Sunflower Seeds”, died of illness in Wuhu on January 11. Nian Guangjiu is known as “China‘s No. 1 Merchant”. He is a symbolic figure of the CCP’s economic system reform and was mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping.

According to a report by Dawan News on January 12, Nian Guangjiu, a well-known private entrepreneur in China and the founder of “Fool Guazi”, died in Wuhu at 14:00 on January 11, 2023, at the age of 84.

At the moment when the CCP virus (coronavirus, COVID-19) outbreak is breaking out across China, retired senior CCP officials and experts from all walks of life have died intensively. Most of them are members of the CCP or followers of the CCP. However, in the obituaries, it is rarely mentioned that it is related to the epidemic, and most of them only indicate that “treatment due to illness is ineffective.”

Nian Guangjiu used to be the general counsel of the Nut Professional Committee of the China Food Industry Association. In October 2018, he was recommended by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce as one of the 100 outstanding private entrepreneurs who promoted the 40 years of reform and opening up.

According to reports, Nian Guangjiu was born on January 17, 1940, from Huaiyuan, Anhui, Manchu. Nian Guangjiu’s family was poor in his early years, and since he was 9 years old, he and his parents have made a living by setting up stalls. In 1963, he was sentenced by the Chinese Communist Party to “speculation crime” for selling fish, and he was imprisoned for one year and five months.

See also  Superbonus, maxi agreement for restructuring: Intesa sells 1.3 billion of credits and frees up spaces for purchases

In the 1970s and 1980s, Nian Guangjiu was famous for producing and selling “fool melon seeds” in Wuhu City. He was even mentioned three times by Deng Xiaoping, then the top leader of the CCP, and became a symbol of the CCP’s economic system reform.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/12/a103623281.html

You may also like

Protect the “Tip of the Tongue Safety” Strictly...

Oglianico, dies at the age of 51 of...

Ireland and the labels on wine that “damages...

Jiaxing delegation discusses provincial government work report

Samantha Cristoforetti: “I dream of a Europe capable...

The Yongzhou delegation held a plenary meeting (connected...

Alpini di Tambre, the Ana group returns to...

The “2023 Happy Chinese New Year Enjoying Beijing”...

Csm elections, 186 (self) candidates, but Parliament is...

Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Working Committee of Jilin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy