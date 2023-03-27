Facebook

(San José, March 17, 2023, our voices/poonal).- At least five Mayangna Indians were killed in an attack in Nicaragua on March 11. This was shared by the Legal Aid Center for Indigenous Peoples CALPI (Centro de Asistencia Legal a Pueblos Indígenas) from exile with. The attack took place in the municipality of Wilú on the indigenous territory of Mayangna in the northern Caribbean region of Nicaragua. The attackers were therefore non-indigenous settlers, so-called colonos.

“On March 11, around 6 a.m., the community of Wilú was attacked by about 60 heavily armed colonos,” CALPI said. The attack took place while most of the men were out hunting and the village was mostly women and children. A young woman who managed to escape reported the deaths of five parishioners and three injured. She also reported that at least 30 huts were set on fire and only the school and church were spared. The authorities of the autonomous indigenous territory Mayangna Sauni As later confirmed the attack and identified the victims.

The colonos had already shot a farmer and then four other members of a group on their way to Wilú. The people in the village heard the shots and immediately fled to the neighboring community to get help. When they returned later, all the houses and belongings had been burned. A parishioner spoke from an atmosphere of sadness and powerlessness. It is certain that the attack was planned. Witnesses consistently reported that the attackers were non-Indigenous, wore camouflage clothing, and carried pistols, shotguns, and assault rifles.

Conflict between indigenous people and colonos intensifies

After the attack, the women and children fled to the school in the neighboring municipality of Musawas. However, they needed food, clothing and other basic items as they lost everything in the fire, a local activist said. In a statement, the regional self-government called on the Nicaraguan authorities to solve the crime and provide humanitarian assistance to the survivors.

Amaru Ruiz, chairman of the environmental organization Fundación del Río, has repeatedly denounced attacks by invaders on indigenous communities. Ruiz also assumes a planned attack and suspects that it could have been an act of revenge. In January, indigenous people arrested 24 intruders and handed them over to the police.

series of attacks

This was the second attack by Colonos on the municipality of Wilú without the authorities taking any steps to protect it. In the first attack, tribal people were forced to flee to neighboring communities in the Mayangna Sauni area, CALPI said. The Mayangna village of Alal was attacked by gunmen three years ago. At that time, six people died.

“Although the attacks in the Autonomous Region of Northern Caribbean Coast Since 2015 and since then have been systematically committed against the Miskitu and Mayangna indigenous communities, these communities continue to demand protection, investigation, prosecution and redress from the State of Nicaragua for the human rights abuses committed,” the CALPI statement said.

Protective measures are not implemented

The area is in the nature reserve Bosawas. It has now become increasingly attractive to outsiders looking for gold and other minerals. According to the Nicaragua: A Failed Revolution report, 40 tribal people were killed between 2015 and 2020.

As early as February 13, 2022, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) called for Nicaragua to take protective measures for the Wilú community, but the government failed to implement them. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned sharply opposed the attack and deplored the violent expulsion of the Mayangna families.

