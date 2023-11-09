Nicaragua to leave Organization of American States, stirring global reactions

Nicaragua to withdraw from the Organization of American States

The Organization of American States (OAS) recently bid farewell to Nicaragua as it announced the country’s official withdrawal from the organization on November 19. The OAS urged Nicaragua to “respect all human rights” as it is a legal obligation. The departure comes as Nicaragua’s two-year waiting period, as required for any member country requesting to leave the organization, comes to an end.

In 2021, due to the OAS’ refusal to recognize the results of the 2021 elections, Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega decided to withdraw from the organization. The elections saw Ortega being re-elected, amidst a backdrop of opposition members being imprisoned or forced into exile.

The announcement of Nicaragua’s withdrawal from the OAS has left the organization deeply disappointed. Uruguay strongly condemned what it referred to as “the blatant violence of Mr. Ortega’s dictatorship.” The country’s ambassador to the OAS, Washington Abdala, denounced Ortega’s actions, alleging human rights abuses and attacks on independent journalism, journalists, and civil society organizations.

Brazil and El Salvador expressed a more diplomatic approach, emphasizing the need for “constructive and collaborative approaches” while maintaining hopes for Nicaragua’s return to the OAS in the future.

The United States condemned Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s decision to withdraw, highlighting their continued human rights abuses, persecution of the church, and attacks on independent journalism.

In response to Nicaragua’s withdrawal from the OAS, an interdisciplinary exhibition of art called “Looks in Resistance” has been launched. The exhibition showcases artistic representations of the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua, capturing the events that have shaped the nation’s recent history.

Despite being on the verge of leaving the organization, Nicaragua remains obligated to respect human rights and adhere to international conventions, according to the OAS.

The withdrawal of Nicaragua from the OAS has generated a variety of responses from member countries, all of which reflect the ongoing tensions and human rights concerns within the country. It remains to be seen how events will unfold following Nicaragua’s departure from the organization.

