Nicaraguan Immigrant Alex Mena Becomes First Executive Director of Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald

Nicaraguan immigrant, Alex Mena, has made history by becoming the first immigrant executive director of two prominent Florida newspapers, The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. The news was reported by both newspapers, marking a significant milestone in Mena’s career.

Mena, who came to the United States at the age of 11, expressed his excitement on social media, stating, “Today is the day that the American dream of an immigrant comes true. And it is my dream. I am now the executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald and the Florida regional editor for McClatchy.”

Mena’s journey within the Herald organization has been one of dedication and growth. He began working at the newspaper’s headquarters as a teenager and steadily climbed the ranks to become the managing editor before taking on the role of executive director. This accomplishment is especially meaningful for Mena, as he is the first immigrant to hold this position at the Miami Herald.

Monica Richardson, McClatchy’s vice president of local news, praised Mena’s appointment, stating, “Alex is the right leader to maintain the highest level of journalistic excellence for which the Herald has long been known.” Richardson commended Mena’s passion and commitment to serving the diverse communities of Miami and South Florida.

Mena, who currently resides in Hialeah near Miami, also holds the distinction of being the first graduate of Miami Dade College and Florida International University (FIU) to lead the Herald. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has been given, adding, “It was a long road. It’s exciting and sometimes I run out of words to say how I feel.”

As the executive director, Mena’s priorities include continuing the Herald’s tradition of exceptional accountability journalism and strengthening the newspaper’s connection with the community. He believes that the Miami Herald has one of the best newsrooms in the country and is committed to achieving even greater success.

In addition to his role at the Herald, Mena has also held various editing positions within the newspaper since he began his journalism career at the age of 19. He is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, serving as its president, and is also vice president of the Florida Society of News Editors.

Mena’s journey to the United States was a challenging one. Born in Nicaragua, his family decided to flee the country when the Sandinistas took control in the late 1970s. Mena was just 11 years old at the time. The family faced numerous obstacles and dangers as they made their way to Miami, where they had relatives. Mena vividly recalls crossing the Rio Grande on his father’s back, symbolizing their journey to the “land of the free.”

For Mena, Miami has been a sanctuary and a place of opportunity. He credits the support of his family and the Miami community for his success. In particular, he acknowledges the role of his high school teacher, David Merves, who believed in him and recommended him to the sports editor of the Miami Herald, ultimately propelling him to where he is today.

Mena’s appointment as the executive director of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald has garnered praise and recognition within the journalism community. It is a testament to his hard work, determination, and the fulfillment of the American dream.