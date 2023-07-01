Nicaraguan Opposition Seeks Unity in Exile to Challenge Ortega’s Regime

Title: Nicaraguan Opposition Leaders Seek Unity in Exile to Challenge Ortega Regime

Subtitle: Monteverde Group Aims to Unify Opposition Against Ortega-Murillo Dictatorship

Exiled and exiled, the Nicaraguan opposition is determined to reclaim its quest for “unity” against the oppressive regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo. After the self-convened protests of 2018, hopes for unity had faded. However, opposition leaders recently convened in Houston, United States, where they formally introduced the Monteverde Group—a platform aimed at fostering a peaceful transition towards a democratic society and unifying disparate resistance movements against the Sandinista government.

The gathering in the United States brought together exiled opposition members from 2018 and key leaders who were released, only to be exiled and stripped of their nationality by the regime last February. Among them were also prominent presidential candidates. In their joint statement, the opposition leaders highlighted the inclusive nature of the unity process, which brings together various sectors including youth, peasants, political organization leaders, and activists. The emphasis lies on valuing and encouraging diverse perspectives to achieve a collective enrichment and a pluralistic unit capable of spearheading a democratic transition in the country.

Despite being officially presented on June 28, the Monteverde Group was initially formed in October 2021 in a mountainous region of Costa Rica, from which it takes its name. Its founding members, including exiled figures from 2018 as well as those who managed to evade the regime’s persecution in 2021, established the group to demand the release of political prisoners. However, their objective has expanded to resolving internal divisions within the opposition camp, particularly rooted in ideological disagreements between left and right factions.

Since the popular uprising against Ortega and Murillo, the opposition landscape has been strikingly diverse. It encompasses student groups, peasants, business leaders, civil society activists, former Sandinista guerrillas, and members of various political parties with no centralized leadership. All share a common goal of opposing the regime but have struggled to form a cohesive opposition bloc due to mutual mistrust and ideological disagreements. The divide is so entrenched that it has stymied efforts to build unified opposition since 1990 when the National Opposition Union (UNO) coalition successfully defeated the Sandinista revolution.

The 2021 elections, which saw Ortega and Murillo maintain their grip on power, prompted the Monteverde Group to advocate for exiled political figures such as Kitty Monterrey, president of the Citizens for Freedom Party (CxL), and members of the National Unity Blue and White (UNAB) and Renewing Democratic Union (UNAMOS). Monteverde’s initial meetings served as a platform for dialogue among diverse pro-democracy groups, aiming to bridge communication gaps and dispel preconceived notions among individuals with differing political perspectives.

Critics, primarily from far-right factions based in Miami, have labeled the Monteverde Group as a “nest of leftists.” However, members of Monteverde assert that the platform includes individuals from the center and right as well, emphasizing that the focus should be on opposing the dictatorship rather than ideological labels. The group’s principles revolve around respect for democratic foundations, human rights, dialogue, consensus building, and civic engagement.

While some Monteverde participants choose to remain anonymous for security reasons, others are openly involved, including Eliseo Núñez, Héctor Mairena, Jesús Tefel, Alexa Zamora, Daisy George, Luciano García, Juan Diego Barberena, Francisca Ramírez, Ana Quirós, and María Laura Alvarado—most of whom have been stripped of their nationality by the regime. Monteverde sees its role as a process of collaboration, both nationally and internationally, to contribute to the construction of democracy in Nicaragua.

Though Monteverde continues to face scrutiny and suspicion, independent analysts interviewed by EL PAÍS acknowledge the enormous challenges ahead for the opposition movement. Currently, they must organize from exile and confront the limitations imposed by the lack of citizenship rights necessary to seek public office in Nicaragua. Additionally, the opposition lacks a comprehensive national plan to present to the country. Nevertheless, the new unity effort, seeking to broaden its coalition, aspires to reverse the pattern of past failed attempts at unifying the opposition.

