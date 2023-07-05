Nicaraguan regime releases Bishop Álvarez to exile him in Rome

The activist and human rights defender Bianca Jagger has reported that the Nicaraguan Rolando Álvarez, Bishop of Matagalpa, would have been released from prison to be sent to Rome, after having been imprisoned for more than three months after being sentenced to 26 years of imprisonment. prison for treason.

“Where is Bishop Álvarez? I have been informed that ‘La Modelo’ was released from prison last night, and that the regime will send him to Rome. Is that true? Has Álvarez said that he agrees to leave Nicaragua? “, the activist has indicated in her profile on the social network Twitter.

Jagger has questioned whether the bishop’s family has been informed of this decision and has demanded to know where he is. “Last Friday, Middlesex University (London) awarded me the title of Doctor Honoris Causa, I dedicated it to Álvarez (…) and I demanded that the Ortega Murillo regime present proof of life of the bishop, after that I asked for his immediate release”, he recounted.

The opposition leader Félix Maradiaga has confirmed that the bishop “is no longer in the detention center”, celebrating his release: “He has been suffering arbitrary detention, under false accusations. In addition, he was sentenced to 26 years in prison, stripped of his citizenship and transferred from his house arrest to jail,” he criticized.

“Unofficially, it has been mentioned, by credible and well-informed sources, that Monsignor Rolando Álvarez could be sent out of Nicaragua in the next few hours, probably tomorrow,” Maradiaga said.

Ecclesiastical and diplomatic sources have confirmed to the Nicaraguan outlet Confidencial that the bishop is under the protection of the Episcopal Conference. “We know that there are contacts between the Government, the Episcopal Conference, and the Vatican to free him and send him into exile,” said sources to the aforementioned newspaper.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) demanded last week the release of the bishop, asking the Nicaraguan authorities to guarantee “dignified treatment” to the prelate “through immediate access to health services, medicines, and adequate food,” as well as contact with “relatives and lawyers”, since the detainee is in a situation of “extreme vulnerability”.

In recent months, the government of Daniel Ortega has stripped dissidents of their nationality, expelled ambassadors from the country, and closed thousands of national and international NGOs, as well as the media and religious organizations.

Ortega has criticized the Catholic Church on numerous occasions, which he has described as a “perfect dictatorship” and “using” its bishops to “launch a coup” in the Central American country, assuring that some priests called for the outpouring of blood during the wave of protests against the Government in 2018, which resulted in the death of more than 300 people.

On the other hand, the Nicaraguan government reported that it will present a reform of the country’s Constitution and the Organic Law of the Police to change its status as an “apolitical” body and to punish deserters with up to three years in jail.

In addition, the new constitutional article will designate the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, as the “supreme chief” of the Police and its civil nature will be eliminated, according to what the newspaper ‘news‘ has published.

Thus, while the current law considers the institution as “professional, apolitical, non-partisan, obedient and non-deliberative”, the new reform will eliminate these labels so that it becomes “exercised by the President of the Republic in his capacity as Supreme Chief and in strict adherence to the Political Constitution to which it will maintain respect and obedience”./Europa Press

AFTER three months in prison, serving an unjust 26-year sentence for “treason,” the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, was reportedly released by the dictator Ortega on the condition that he leave the country./AFP File