Nicaragua’s economic activity rose 3.5% in February

Tegucigalpa, Apr 22 (EFE).- The Monthly Index of Economic Activity (IMAE) in Nicaragua rose 3.5% last February compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a report released this Saturday by the Nicaraguan Central Bank.

In addition to this growth in relation to February 2022, the IMAE showed a rise of 3.4% in the accumulated January-February and 3.6% in the average annual variation (from March 2022 to February 2023), detailed the state issuing bank in a report.

“The results indicate that the economy continued on the path of growth,” said the monetary entity.

The activities with the highest growth were hotels and restaurants (26.2%); transportation and communications (14.1%); exploitation of mines and quarries (8.7%); trade (6.8%); manufacturing industry (4.6%), and financial intermediation and related services (2.9%), detailed the Central Bank.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in fishing and aquaculture activities (-26.4%); construction (-7.8%), and livestock (-1.8%).

In primary activities, the growth in the exploitation of mines and quarries was due to greater extraction of metallic and non-metallic mining, while in agriculture it was due to greater cultural and production work in coffee, basic grains and other agricultural crops .

In the case of forestry and timber extraction, it was the result of an increase in the extraction of logs and firewood, the issuer explained.

On the other hand, the decrease in fishing and aquaculture originated in the lower production of farmed shrimp, as well as in the capture of fish, among others; and in livestock it was due to less bovine and swine slaughter, and less live cattle exports, he added.

On the other hand, in the manufacturing industry there was growth in the production of dairy products, tobacco, textiles, petroleum derivatives and harnesses, among other products.

Finally, in the services group, progress was observed in hotels and restaurants, transportation and communications, commerce, financial intermediation and related services, health, among others, according to the information.

The IMAE is an indicator that measures the 17 main sectors of a country’s economic activity and is used for making investment decisions.

Nicaragua’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.8% in 2022, the second consecutive year of growth (10.3% in 2021) after 3 consecutive years of closing with a red balance, with inflation of 11, 59%, according to the Central Bank.

The Nicaraguan economy contracted by an average of -3.03% per year in the 2018-2020 period.

GDP decreased by 2% in 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic and the damage caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota, in November of that year, according to the monetary authority.

In 2019 it fell 3.7% and 3.4% in 2018, due to the sociopolitical crisis that has affected the country for 5 years, according to the issuer.

For 2023, the Central Bank of Nicaragua estimates economic growth of between 3% and 4%, with inflation of 5% to 6%.EFE (I)