Nicky Jam caused chaos in Medellín during the launch of his song with Feid

As had been speculated for several days, Feid and Nicky Jam got together to collaborate for the first time on a song they called ’69’, which was presented on the night of May 18, 2023.

The theme, which lasts almost four minutes, managed to accumulate more than 651,000 views after 12 hours of its premiere on YouTube and was among the top ten musical trends in Colombia on the platform.

As for the lyrics, ’69′ tells the story of two lovers who have secret sexual encounters because desire and adrenaline, at least for them, are sensations that their partners don’t arouse.

“That he works extra hours to give you the whole weekend (weekend). I’m going to a hundred and something to get a ticket, because today I just got paid and I want to spend. You just dance and I’ll throw you the whole ticket. He takes off your clothes, but you don’t feel anything; and when he touches you I suck him * s and you kiss him with the same mouth ”, says a fragment of the song between Feid and Nicky Jam.

However, the madness that ’69’ unleashed was not only reflected on social networks and other digital channels, but rather both singers took to the streets of Medellín and put together a caravan that stretched for several kilometers and generated vehicular chaos in the city. city.

The journalist Carlos Ochoa was one of those who showed details of what happened in the capital of Antioquia, where sports vehicles, high-capacity motorcycles, buggies and ATVs accompanied this parade led by Nicky Jam and Feid, who were riding in the same vehicle.

In addition, there was the accompaniment of the Police, the City Fire Department and several ambulances.

Ochoa also mentioned that the Puerto Rican excited the fans who were waiting to meet him, as he disappeared unexpectedly and left many wanting to greet him or take a picture with him.

The first indications of the collaboration between Feid and Nicky Jam

The followers of both were surprised on the afternoon of May 16, after the American artist published a curious photo through his Instagram account.

It turns out that the owner of La Industria INC went into ‘Ferxxo’ mode – as the Colombian reggaeton singer calls himself – and copied his style to take a snapshot. However, the result did not satisfy him one hundred percent because, according to him, he was similar to a relative of his.

“I made this pod to look like you and I realized that I look like a guy,” he wrote as a description of the image in which he wears a green cap and the same style of mustache that his colleague wears.

Other reasons why the public came to think that Nicky Jam and Feid would collaborate for the first time was an interview that the American gave at the end of 2022, in which he expressed his pleasure in working with people in Colombia.

“With the Colombians that I have done projects have done super well and that is why I will always be willing to sit at the table with one of them,” he added.

The interpreter of ‘Piensas en mí’ and ‘Voy a beber’ has such a taste for Colombia that, in December 2022, he became a partner in a shopping center and a hotel in Llanogrande (Antioquia).

The hotel business has gone so well that the American was encouraged to continue investing in the Colombian tourism industry. For this reason, in a short time he plans to open a resort in Guatapé and a hotel in Cartagena.

“I bought an island in Guatapé and I am building a resort. In Cartagena, on an island called Tierra Bomba, I am also building a hotel”, concluded Nicky Jam. with Infobae

Related