Good pizza is good pizza. It is the destiny, that is the choice of life, of Nico Acampora, one who if things go wrong does not give himself to jeremiads, but tries to change them as he can. And so when autism entered his life, diagnosed with his son Leo, he first fainted, then tried to manage the situation (“very bad: a continuous problem between schools, sports, integration, social life, everything about parents’ shoulders “), then reacted.