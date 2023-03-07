The Colombian Nico Echavarría won the Puerto Rico Open 2023 golf tournament last Sunday, March 5, with twenty-one under par, followed by the American Akshay Bhatia with -19 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande.

They are followed by the Americans Nate Lashley and Carson Young with a score of -16 in third and fourth position.

The Puerto Rico Open, a tournament of the Puerto Rico Golf Association (PRGA) TOUR and part of the FedEx Cup, is one of the largest sporting events on the island and had the participation of 120 players from the PGA circuit.

The contest had a purse of $3.8 million and 300 FedEx Cup points, with the first prize being $684,000.

10 facts you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic



The fifth edition of World Baseball Classic 2023 it is close to singing ‘play ball’ with 20 teams, the largest number of participants in the event’s history, and in a tournament of this relevance there are always curiosities and statistics to tell for lovers of ‘hot ball’.

Here are some data from the World Classic that will be played in four venues: Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo Japan; and Phoenix and Miami in the United States.

1. A history of Major League Baseball and who will be the manager of the Puerto Rico team, the former catcher Yadier Molina, is the only position player to be named twice to the World Classic All-Team. Molina played 19 years in the St. Louis Cardinalswith whom he was champion of the World Series twice.

2. According to the organization of the tournament, 690 players of 34 nationalities and 20 countries will play. The teams that have the greatest number of foreigners on their ‘roster’ are Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

3. One of the legendary managers in this event is from Canada: former receiver Ernie Whitt, who with his work group made up of the ‘coaches’ Denis Boucher, Greg Hamilton, Larry Walker y Tim Leiper; they have remained in front of the ninth since the first World Classic was played in 2006, although they have never made it past the first round.

4. The maximum number of runs scored in a World Classic game is held by Japan, which scored 18 against China in the first edition of the contest.

5. Some lights from Colombia. Manager and former major leaguer Jolbert Cabrera would play with Gio Urshela at third base, Meibrys Viloria as catcher, Óscar Mercado in left field and Harold Ramírez in right field. The pitcher José Quintana would start the first game, Colombia is part of group C based in Phoenix along with the United States, Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom.

6. In this fifth edition of the tournament, which will be played from March 8 to 21, the stadium with the lowest capacity is the Taichung Intercontinental, with capacity for 20,000 spectators and the largest is the Chase Field de Phoenixwith 48,686, the home of the DiamondBacks de Arizona of the Major Leagues.

7. The Stadium of the Miami Marlins, LoanDepot Parkheadquarters of group D, has a capacity for 36,742 fans and in that same setting will be played the Caribbean Series in 2024.

8. According to various information from bookmakers, the selection of Dominican Republic she is the fan favorite to win the title. The ninth Dominican won the championship for the first time in the 2013 edition.

9. All the venues in which the last stage of the tournament has been played have been American cities. In 2003 the final venue was San Diego, in 2009 Los Angeles, in 2013 San Francisco, in 2017 Los Angeles repeated and this year it will be Miami.

10. It is the first time that Cuba includes Major League players. Three are position players: third baseman Yoán Moncada, 27; outfielder Luis Robert, 25, both for the Chicago White Sox; and Andy Ibáñez, 29 and ‘infielder’ for the Detroit Tigers. Also joining the team was pitcher Roenis Elías from the Chicago Cubs.