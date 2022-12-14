The Rai board of directors meeting today in Rome under the chairmanship of Marinella Soldi gave a favorable opinion to the proposal of the Chief Executive Officer Carlo Fuortes to appoint Nicola Rao as director of Tg2. Rai made it known. Nicola Rao, current deputy director of Tg1, succeeds Gennaro Sangiuliano, appointed Minister of Culture in the Meloni government. To Carlo Pilieci, deputy director of Tg2, who has exercised the role of interim director of the magazine since the end of October 2022, the thanks of the Board of Directors for the work done.