Nicolas Berlanga, new ambassador of the European Union

Nicolas Berlanga, new ambassador of the European Union

Nicolas Berlanga Martinez is now the new Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The latter is currently coordinator for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and migration adviser to the director general of the EEAS for Africa. He previously served as EU Ambassador to Somalia and Togo.

He replaces Jean-Marc Châtaigner who has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. In a message posted on his Twitter account, he thanked the head of European diplomacy for the trust placed in his person.

« I thank HR/VP Josep Borrell for his trust and for my appointment as Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea next September. I am delighted to see Berlanga, a man of experience and conviction, taking over in the DRC “, he wrote.

These diplomats and many other appointees will take up their new positions after receiving official approval (amendments) from the respective host countries.

Jules Ninda

