Nicolás Maduro assured that Alex Saab is not his front man and said that he has never had one – El Nacional

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has vehemently denied any connection to Colombian businessman Alex Saab, calling accusations linking the two “infamies” and “lies.”

In a recent interview with El Nacional, Maduro stated, “I have never had a front man. I have never had anyone who had a proxy position for me, much less politically. I have led the revolution openly, publicly, straightforwardly.”

Maduro’s statement comes in response to a wave of accusations linking him to Saab, who is currently facing extradition to the United States on money laundering charges. The Colombian businessman is believed to have close ties to the Maduro regime and has been accused of facilitating corrupt deals and contracts with the Venezuelan government.

The Venezuelan leader’s denial of any association with Saab follows a recent attack on the businessman in Caracas, which Maduro has blamed on Colombian President Iván Duque. Maduro accused Duque of ordering the murder of Saab and claimed that the Colombian leader had attempted to assassinate him before his kidnapping.

In response, President Duque has dismissed Maduro’s allegations, calling him an “imbecile dictator” and accusing him of launching baseless accusations without any evidence. Duque stated that the accusations were a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

The ongoing tensions between the two leaders have further escalated with Maduro’s recent claims, fueling the already strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

As the political standoff continues, the fate of Alex Saab remains uncertain, with the international community closely monitoring the developments surrounding his extradition and the allegations of his ties to the Maduro regime.