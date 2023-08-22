Nicolás Maduro’s Dictatorship in Venezuela Attacks Red Cross and Communist Party: IACHR Criticizes Freedom of Association

IACHR Condemns Maduro’s Attacks on Freedom of Association

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has launched a scathing attack on the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro for its recent intervention in the Red Cross and the Communist Party of Venezuela. The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which is aligned with the Maduro regime, recently changed the leadership of these organizations, a move that has raised concerns over freedom of association.

The IACHR, along with its Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression (RELE), criticized the TSJ’s decisions, stating that they not only curb freedom of association and political participation, but also deepen mistrust in the electoral system. They further called for the appointment of directors to be autonomous and independent to ensure the protection of democratic processes.

In response to the TSJ’s decision, the International Red Cross expressed “serious concerns” about the intervention, highlighting the importance of maintaining independence and impartiality in their humanitarian work. The organization warned that any government interference in their activities would be treated as a matter of utmost importance.

The TSJ dismissed Mario Villarroel, the president of the Venezuelan Red Cross, accusing him of mistreatment and harassment of volunteers and workers. The intervention came after Diosdado Cabello, the number two figure in the Maduro regime, accused Villarroel of conspiring against the government and engaging in corrupt activities. The TSJ appointed Ricardo Cusanno, a former president of the Fedecámaras employers’ association, to reorganize and modernize the Red Cross.

Similarly, the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) faced judicial intervention by the TSJ. The traditional leaders of the party announced their plans to respond to this intervention, with Deputy Óscar Figuera asserting that they have received national and international solidarity in the face of the regime’s actions. The TSJ appointed Henry Parra as the new general secretary of the PCV, replacing the longstanding leader Óscar Figuera.

The PCV, which once supported Chavismo, turned critical of Maduro’s regime in recent years. The party blamed Maduro for the intervention and labeled it as an act of authoritarianism.

It is important to note that the IACHR is an organ of the Organization of American States (OAS). However, Maduro expelled the OAS in 2019 following disagreements, particularly with Secretary General Luis Almagro, who did not recognize Maduro’s legitimacy. The OAS had accepted a Venezuelan opponent as the representative of the country until Juan Guaidó’s provisional government came to an end in January 2023.

The actions of the Maduro regime have once again drawn international condemnation for undermining democratic principles and stifling freedom of association. The extent of the impact on the Red Cross and the Communist Party of Venezuela remains to be seen, but these interventions are further signs of the deteriorating situation in the country characterized by the absence of the rule of law.

