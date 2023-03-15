During a session of the Atlantic Assembly, the son of President Gustavo Petro, the deputy for that department, Nicolás Petro, took the floor to express “I have been stoned, blamed, framed and discredited.”

With these words he referred to the political mess in which his father included him.

The assemblyman took advantage of the opportunity that in the Chamber of the Assembly there had been massive media attendanceto deliver public statements.

These are the first ones he has done since he scandal broke out.

In his speech, he stated that he had been the victim of a “social lynching” and emphasized that “I have been stoned, blamed, framed and discredited in newspaper headlineswho have violated my right to the presumption of innocence, to public opinion, to my constituents, to the Atlantic people and to the media”.

Deputy Petro stated that “I will defend myself from the legal level of the accusations launched against me and only before the pertinent bodies will I refer to it. It is there where I will ratify my innocence, demonstrating that I have not received money from drug trafficking or corruption, as they have assured in the face of the speculation and lies that have been launched against me in recent days.

In his speech he added that “it is not true that he owns a penthouse of 2,500 million pesos. It is also not true that you pay high rent figures. That is false. It is also not true that I have disappeared or that I have left the country taking refuge in Mexico or the United States.as they have assured in recent days ”.

He affirmed that “I have never been missing, I have been in my place of residence all the time. Given the false insinuations that the legal entities have not been able to notify me. I mean that there are legal terms. My bank statements, which were disclosed in violation of my right to privacythis is duly justified by payment of payroll, layoffs, vacations and other rights acquired as a deputy of the Assembly of the Department of the Atlantic “

Regarding the alleged death threats denounced by Day Vásquez, his ex-wife, as a result of the statements delivered against him and asked for protection for her.

He asked that “the complaints that he has been making on his social networks be made with his own name. There can be no cloak of doubt on those responsible for acts as serious as intimidation and threats”.

