THAT the money to which his ex-wife made public reference does not come from any illegal act, that she rejects the disclosure of her intimate information and that she will step aside both in political activity related to the next regional elections and in that related to Colombia Humana and the Historical Pact, announced Nicolás Petro.

In a statement, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, who has been in the “eye of the hurricane” since his ex-wife Day Vásquez argued that he carried out suspicious activities and kept a large sum of money, denied such accusations and therefore, before the justice “I will corroborate that the money in question does not come from the mafia, nor from corruption, nor from any illegal activity.”

In another section of the statement, he rejected the “interference in my personal and family life and in my residence and in the matters that involve my intimate sphere of which I am being a victim”, after reminding journalists and the media that violating those spaces “Without prior authorization or conversation borders on harassment.”

He also said that the publication of his place of residence as well as his bank statements, “which are duly justified with” payments of salaries, bonuses and layoffs from my work as a deputy” put his safety at risk.

He added that “in the same way, I reject any other intimate information disclosed by those who are unaware of my fundamental right to the protection of my data and information, enshrined in article 15 of the constitution, developed by law 1581 of 2012”.

After reiterating his willingness to collaborate with justice, he said that he will refrain from “participating in any political activity related to the upcoming electoral contest” and that, in the same way, he takes a step aside from the processes of Human Colombia, the Pact History and the campaign of Máximo Noriega to the governorship of the Atlantic, “until I ratify my innocence”.

Finally, he said that he trusts justice and denounced having been the victim in recent days of “a social and media lynching violating fundamental rights such as the presumption of innocence.”