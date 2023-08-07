Nicolás Petro is already in Barranquilla complying with restrictions

Nicolas Petro is already in the city of Barranquilla after a guarantee judge released him for the case of irregular income to the presidential campaign. The eldest son of President Gustavo Petro will have to comply with some restrictions.

“I inform you that I am already at home, calm and at peace. Thanks to all those people who gave me support in these difficult days. Lau, Bebé and I are happy, we love them very much ”, was what the former deputy from the Atlantic said.

On the other hand, the couple of Nicolás Petro also announced the arrival of the family in the city of “arenosa” through their Twitter account.

“Thank you very much to all the people who have sent us messages of support both publicly and privately. Nico, Bebé and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the couple wrote.

The case

By decision of the 74th court of guarantees of Bogotá, Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, will face his criminal trial in freedom.

The verdict was announced after the judge will reject the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office to house the deputy from Atlántico in jail, while the investigation against him continues for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment of a public official.

Nicolás Petro will not be able to leave the country either, much less the city of Barranquilla, where he was arrested last weekend, by order of the guarantee judge.

In addition, his participation in political events and interaction with the people who were named during the hearings and who, according to the investigations, are related to the acts of corruption for which he was charged, are prohibited.

The court also defined freedom for Daysuris Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, captured along with the president’s son in Barranquilla, and who is accused of the crimes of violation of personal data and money laundering.

As is known, Petro and Vásquez accepted the principle of opportunity, which is why they are collaborating with the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, with the purpose of obtaining legal benefits.

The ruling was announced on the third day of the hearing, after the accusing body presented evidence such as chat conversations, documents, testimonies and audios that link both Petro and Vásquez in a network of corruption for which they were captured and accused.

In the midst of the investigation, it was determined that Petro would have obtained between 1,500 and 2,000 million pesos, from people with a dark past, such as Santander Lopesierra, alias ‘Marlboro Man’ and Alfonso Hilsaca Eljaude, known as the ‘Turk’, to finance his father’s campaign in 2022, a fact that, by the way, was admitted by the defendant himself, which unleashed a scandal of great proportions in the country and for which political sectors have requested investigations of the head of state before the Commission on Accusations .

Prosecutor Mario Burgos, who is in charge of the case, affirmed that in interrogating Nicolás Petro, the former deputy from Atlántico revealed information that until now was unknown to the Prosecutor’s Office. These confessions were possible after the defendant decided to collaborate with justice.

In addition to that, more scandalous details have come to light around this case, such as complaints of alleged impersonation and death threats against the President’s son.

David Teleki, a lawyer for Petro Burgos, was the one who filed the complaint. He said that a person, through a false card, wanted to make contact with the detained couple. For the same reason, he supported the request of the Attorney General’s Office to put both Petro and Vásquez in jail, since “they were waiting in jail to kill them.”

“Your Judge, I must publicly denounce the way in which people we do not know have tried to access them, who knows for what purposes. Here a lawyer named Henao appeared, trying to visit them and saying that he was his trusted representative, when the whole country knows that this is absolutely false, ”said the defense.

