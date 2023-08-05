Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship with his father

The president’s son stated that during this case he has even fallen into episodes of depression, however, he is willing to give details of all the investigations that are being carried out against him.

He announced that this means one of the most difficult moments of his life, assuring that some of the people closest to him turned their backs on him and that among those people is his father.

“There is my dad, family, friends, people who until today I realized wanted to use me. The moment this happened and they saw that I was no longer useful to them, they began to turn their backs on me. And not only that, but to beat their chests in social networks and private meetings. They told me. They have wanted to destroy me,” said Petro Burgos.

The president’s statements have been a turning point with his son, as said by the person who is giving details of the financing of the 2022 presidential campaign, announced that he felt used in the midst of the scandal, especially by members of his family.

“Last year, without thinking, I would have sacrificed myself for him, without thinking twice. If there is someone who really sweated the shirt in the presidential campaign, and in the previous ones, it was me. If there is someone who visited, who was always in the streets, in the neighborhoods, in the municipalities, convincing, seducing people, it was me”, said the deputy.