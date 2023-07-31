Nicolás Petro, son of the president of Colombia, was captured

PRESENT

An unprecedented event in the political and judicial history of Colombia It happened on the morning of this Saturday, July 29. Nicholas Petro, the son of the country’s President, Gustavo Petro, was captured accused of the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

The information was known through a press release issued by the Attorney General of the Nation of that country, in which he reported that, in addition, Daysuris Sánchez, Nicolás’s ex-partner who denounced the son of President Petro for the aforementioned crimes, was captured.

“Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a municipal criminal judge with a function of guarantee control, who will be asked to impart legality to the procedures of raid, capture and seizure of probative material elements. In the same way, an imputation will be formulated for the

“Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a municipal criminal judge with a function of guarantee control, who will be asked to impart legality to the procedures of raid, capture and seizure of probative material elements. In the same way, charges will be made for the aforementioned crimes and a measure restricting freedom will be requested, ”they explained.

Nicolás Petro is also a deputy for the department of Atlántico and has significant political influence in that Colombian region. On his part, Daysuris Sánchez, his ex-partner, in addition to the crime of illicit enrichment, must answer for personal data breach “for events that occurred from 2022 to date.”

Both participated actively during the politic campaign to the Presidency of Gustavo Petro in the Atlantic and, according to what has been preliminarily revealed, through Nicolás, unjustified money would have entered that campaign.

Given what happened, Gustavo Petro spoke on social networks and stated that he will not intervene or pressure the decisions made by the attorney general and that he will allow the law to freely guide the process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

