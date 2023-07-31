Nicolás Petro was found $25 million in cash at the time of his capture

The deputy for the Atlantic also seized computers, communication equipment and information storage.

At least 25 million pesos in cash, computers, communication equipment, and information storage were found at the time of his capture on Saturday in Barranquilla, deputy from Atlántico, Nicolás Petro, to answer for the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. of assets.

As revealed by Semana magazine, the elements found during the search of the apartment where Petro was at the time of his capture were seized and are part of the probative material in the process involving his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez, also captured on Saturday, on charges money laundering and violation of personal data. A cell phone was seized from Vásquez.

The evidence has already been presented by the Prosecutor’s Office before a guarantee control judge, in Bogotá, in order to legalize both captures and the raids in the places where they were located.

Day Vásquez acknowledged that, so far, the Prosecutor’s Office has given him all the guarantees and has respected his constitutional rights.

Otherwise, Petro’s defense is of the opinion, which ensures that the Prosecutor’s Office showed an “intimidating” attitude during the preliminary hearings and even accused her of having been “dismissive” with them.

The arrests of Petro and Vásquez were ordered by the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Guarantee Control of Bogotá.

