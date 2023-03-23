Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is in Kinshasa for a two-day visit. According to well-informed sources, the visit of Nicolas Sarkozy is the initiative of Felix Tshisekedi. Faced with the advance of the M23 rebels, the Congolese president would have requested the services of the former French head of state to facilitate the start of dialogue with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, whose contact has been broken for several months now.

Since Nicolas Sarkozy has always maintained good relations with Paul Kagame, the Congolese president wants to take advantage of this to obtain peace in the eastern part of his country.

Even if for Tina Salama, Spokesperson for Félix Tshisekedi, there is no mediation project in the Rwandan aggression entrusted to the former French head of state and the arrival of Nicolas Sarkozy is in no way the initiative of Félix Tshisekedi, all the indicators prove the opposite.

In political salons, it is whispered, many take a dim view of this mediation that Fatshi wants to entrust to Sarkozy. He who spoke of a new world order which would force the DRC to share its wealth with Rwanda.

Never mind, Nicolas Sarkozy who has been staying in the DRC since Wednesday March 22, 2023, as part of a private visit, it depends on which side you are on, was received by the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi, who even offered him a dinner on Wednesday evening at the city of the African Union.

But for many, Nicolas Sarkozy’s lobbying in the dispute between the DRC and Rwanda will bring nothing, especially since Nicolas Sarkozy, then President of the French Republic, indicated that the DRC must share its wealth with Rwanda so that the peace returns to the eastern part of the country.

