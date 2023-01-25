Home News Nicole Regnier criticizes the Women’s League in its presentation for 2023
The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) announced this Tuesday that the women’s league will begin on February 4, will have 17 teams and will last five months, despite the fact that in 2022 he had promised that the tournament would be played all year round, which sparked criticism from the players, who are asking for a long championship.

“The BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023 Women’s League will start on February 4 and end on June 30, considering the schedule of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 that will begin next July,” the organization detailed in a statement.

He added that “The clubs that have participated in the development of Women’s Professional Soccer have expressed their commitment so that, starting in 2024, the Women’s Professional League can have a longer season.”

The president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, assured in October that there “Calendar limitations like the 2023 World Cup, but we are working to make it a sustainable league throughout the year.”

However, this Tuesday’s announcement goes in another direction, for which players and experts have expressed their annoyance. This is the case of Nicole Regnier, who stated in this regard: “It seems like a never-ending joke!!! Until when does women’s soccer have to continue enduring a league of 4 and a half months????!!!!!! Words are always in the air… the soccer players deserve to be FULFILLED WHAT THEY PROMISE YOU!!”

