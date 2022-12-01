Died at the age of two from eating hashish: investigations lengthen. The case of little Nicolò Feltrin is still far from a solution: the judiciary, which investigates Father Diego for the alleged crime of manslaughterreceived the second request for an extension from Doctor Antonello Cirnelli, the coroner who performed the autopsy on 3 August, at theSan Martino hospital in Belluno. Given the delicacy and complexity of the affair, there were no reasons for the prosecutor not to grant it Simone Marcon. The terms expired in these days and, at this point, we will have to wait at least until the beginning of January to get an answer.



Died at two years old, two more months for autopsy, parents wriggling on drug tests Gigi Sosso 05 October 2022

It had been Cirnelli himself found in the child’s stomach Codissago a certain quantity of a substance, which must be compared with the hashish seized by the carabinieri in the Feltrin home during a search. It would have been the drug that caused cardiac arrest due to intoxication, at the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Pieve di Cadore, where the child had been taken by car by his father on the afternoon of July 28, in very serious conditions. The finds seized at home and sent to the Padua laboratory were examined by Dr. Donata Favretto and are undoubtedly hashish. What is still missing is a precise match from the autopsy, starting with the substance and its active ingredient.

Diego Feltrin (lawyer Massimiliano Xaiz) and his partner Serena Doff they refused to submit to the toxicological test, as was their right, and they no longer live in the condominium in via 2 Giugno, overlooking the Sydney park. They moved to Friuli, because it had become impossible to continue living where the tragedy took place. At first there were only demonstrations of closeness and solidarity from the villagers, then the benevolent attitude changed for the worse as the days went by.



Farewell to Nicolò, a child who shared biscuits with friends Gigi Sosso 06 August 2022

Before being a suspect, Diego Feltrin is a parent who continues to profess his innocence, even if his initial reconstruction of the facts, i.e. that of the soil collected in the garden and put in Nicolò’s mouth for a few moments, was denied by the camera: father and son they weren’t there on the morning of that cursed summer day. Consequently the child must have swallowed something at home, while the mother was at work, before the nap and the fatal illness.