Niger: the economy rebounded strongly in 2022 thanks to a good agricultural season – Capsud.net

NIAMEY, Niger, June 19, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/After two years marked by lackluster growth, the Nigerien economy recovered strongly in 2022. A rebound which is mainly explained by a good agricultural season, thanks to favorable rainfall and an expansion of irrigated land. However, a high degree of uncertainty and risks could affect growth in the future, such as the security situation and climatic shocks. These are the conclusions of the latest note on Niger’s economic situation published today by the World Bank.

This report presents an overview of economic conditions and poverty levels in Niger in 2022, as well as growth prospects for the next three years. In a special file entitled Strengthen the financial resilience of livestock keepers in the face of droughtthe authors also analyze the benefits for pastoralists of using disaster risk financing and insurance instruments to mitigate the adverse socio-economic consequences of climate shocks.

“Livestock farming occupies a predominant place in the Nigerien economy, with a contribution of almost 15% to the GDP. However, this sector is highly exposed to climatic shocksexplain Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger. Disaster risk financing and insurance solutions can play a key role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate shocks on pastoralists, who constitute one of the poorest and most vulnerable populations in the country. These communities are highly exposed to these shocks and struggle to manage and recover from them. »

The favorable agricultural season of 2022 has driven economic growth, leading to a 7.5% increase in average income per capita. This increase has reduced the poverty rate by 6.4 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, leading to a reduction in the number of poor people. This rate should continue to decline to reach 45.2% in 2025.

Niger’s economic growth should follow a positive trend in 2023, reaching a rate of 6.9%, and practically double by 2024 (12.5%) if the authorities achieve their oil production objectives. The budget deficit should decrease in 2023 to stand at 5.3%. However, to reduce the deficit to 3% of GDP, in accordance with the convergence criterion set by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), the government will have to ensure rigorous management of expected oil revenues, mobilize non-oil revenues and effectively manage spending pressures in a context of frequent shocks.

“There is an urgent need to improve the management of the oil sector and future revenues by adopting a strategy with a clear roadmap for the establishment and implementation of a stabilization fund. This fund should be based, among other things, on a reference price. Its objective will be to protect the budget against the volatility of oil prices and to ensure that new resources are used effectively to reduce poverty and strengthen long-term growth.asserts Blaise Ehowe Nguem, World Bank economist in charge of Niger and co-author of the report.

Niger is highly exposed to climatic shocks, as well as to the risk of deterioration of the security situation. These factors could lead to strong social discontent and lead to additional public spending, which would jeopardize the achievement of fiscal targets.

“The Government of Niger is making considerable efforts to implement reforms to support sustainable growthnote Paolo Di Lorenzo, senior economist at the World Bank and co-author of the report. However, given the multiple uncertainties caused by various crises, including climate change, priorities need to be redefined and strengthened. In particular, it is necessary to improve the mobilization and management of public revenues in order to take full advantage of the opportunities for growth and the improvement of social well-being, but also to strengthen resilience to shocks. »

