Nigeria declares a state of emergency due to food and water shortages

Impacts: 0

The Nigerian Government declared a state of national emergency due to the crisis it is experiencing due to food and water shortages and approved a package of measures to combat the problem. The measures include the immediate delivery of fertilizers and grains to farmers and families. The authorities also rejected seasonal agriculture, indicating that one can no longer have the luxury of idleness in agriculture.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is no stranger to rising food costs and how it affects citizens, according to his special adviser Dele Alake.

Alake, indicated that while availability is not an issue, affordability has been a major issue for many Nigerians in all parts of the country.

“This has led to a significant drop in demand, thus undermining the viability of the entire agricultural and food value chain,” said the presidential adviser, who pointed out that food has to be produced throughout the year. Consequently, there was a significant drop in demand, thus undermining the viability of the entire agricultural and food value chain.

For this reason, the Government will allocate funds from the elimination of the fuel subsidy to modernize the agricultural sector and promote increased productivity.

Courtesy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

