Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu has won the presidential elections in Nigeria. He was declared the winner on March 01, 2023 by the Electoral Commission after four days of counting.

Bola Tinubu, who succeeds Muhammadu Buhari, obtained 8.8 million votes according to the National Electoral Commission (Inec). He is ahead of his main rivals Atiku Abubakar of the PDP (6.9 million votes) and Peter Obi of the Labor Party (6.1 million votes), according to a state-by-state vote tabulation.

The candidate also secured 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the Federation’s 36 states, as well as the capital territory, Abuja.

Who is Bola Tinubu?

At almost 71 years old, Bola Tinubu is a well-known figure in Nigerian political life. He was elected as a Lagos State Senator for Lagos West Constituency in 1993, shortly before the military coup of 1993. After the restoration of democracy by Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Tinubu was elected Governor of the State of Lagos, a position he held from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. During his terms as governor, he is credited for his fight against traffic congestion and improving garbage collection and the fight against organized crime. Tinubu is also launching several major infrastructure projects.

A Yoruba, Muslim, he has a reputation as a kingmaker and is credited with electing his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari as president in 2015.

After the election of Muhammadu Buhari, he is considered the informal leader of the Congress of Progressives.

Rachel Doubidji